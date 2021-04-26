English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal 1, Fulham 1

Man United 3, Burnley 1

Monday's Match

Leeds 1, Liverpool 1

Tuesday's Match

Chelsea 0, Brighton 0

Wednesday's Matches

Tottenham 2, Southampton 1

Aston Villa 1, Man City 2

Thursday's Match

Leicester 3, West Brom 0

Friday's Match

Arsenal 0, Everton 1

Saturday's Matches

Liverpool 1, Newcastle 1

West Ham 0, Chelsea 1

Sheffield United 1, Brighton 0

Sunday's Matches

Wolverhampton 0, Burnley 4

Leeds 0, Man United 0

Aston Villa 2, West Brom 2

Monday's Match

Leicester 2, Crystal Palace 1

Friday's Match

Southampton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.

Brighton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Fulham, 12:30 p.m.

Everton vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Sheffield United, 2:15 p.m.

Monday's Matches

West Brom vs. Wolverhampton, 1 p.m.

Burnley vs. West Ham, 3:15 p.m.

Friday's Match

Leicester vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

England Championship

Sunday's Matches

Rotherham 0, Birmingham 1

Coventry 2, Barnsley 0

Tuesday's Matches

Norwich 0, Watford 1

Brentford 1, Cardiff 1

Swansea 0, QPR 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Blackburn 0

Preston 3, Derby 0

Wednesday's Matches

Rotherham 1, Middlesbrough 2

Millwall 1, Bournemouth 4

Wycombe 2, Bristol City 1

Stoke 2, Coventry 3

Birmingham 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Luton Town 0, Reading 0

Huddersfield 0, Barnsley 1

Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth 0, Brentford 1

Watford 1, Millwall 0

QPR 1, Norwich 3

Nottingham Forest 1, Stoke 1

Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Derby 1, Birmingham 2

Coventry 0, Preston 1

Cardiff 2, Wycombe 1

Blackburn 5, Huddersfield 2

Barnsley 1, Rotherham 0

Sunday's Matches

Reading 2, Swansea 2

Bristol City 2, Luton Town 3

Tuesday's Match

Brentford vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Luton Town vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.

England League One

Tuesday's Matches

Swindon 3, Portsmouth 1

Rochdale 1, Blackpool 0

Shrewsbury 1, Wigan 2

Northampton 3, Ipswich 0

Burton Albion 0, Lincoln 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Accrington Stanley 2, Doncaster 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1

Peterborough 0, Gillingham 1

Plymouth 0, Charlton 6

Hull 2, Sunderland 2

Fleetwood Town 0, Crewe 2

Saturday's Matches

Portsmouth 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Milton Keynes Dons 5, Swindon 0

Oxford United 3, Plymouth 1

Sunderland 3, Accrington Stanley 3

Wigan 1, Burton Albion 1

Lincoln 1, Hull 2

Ipswich 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Gillingham 2, Northampton 2

Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Crewe 1, Rochdale 1

Charlton 0, Peterborough 1

Blackpool 0, Shrewsbury 1

Tuesday's Matches

Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 2 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2 p.m.

Charlton vs. Crewe, 2 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 2 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Peterborough vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 2 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Doncaster, 2 p.m.

Charlton vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.

England League Two

Tuesday's Matches

Walsall 0, Salford 2

Stevenage 0, Cheltenham 1

Newport County 2, Crawley Town 0

Mansfield Town 3, Scunthorpe 0

Leyton Orient 2, Cambridge United 4

Harrogate Town 0, Oldham 3

Grimsby Town 0, Morecambe 3

Forest Green 0, Exeter 0

Colchester 2, Southend 0

Bradford 0, Tranmere 1

Barrow 0, Port Vale 2

Bolton 1, Carlisle 0

Saturday's Matches

Port Vale 2, Bradford 1

Salford 2, Mansfield Town 0

Scunthorpe 0, Walsall 2

Southend 2, Leyton Orient 1

Tranmere 1, Barrow 0

Oldham 1, Grimsby Town 2

Morecambe 0, Bolton 1

Exeter 0, Newport County 0

Crawley Town 0, Forest Green 0

Cheltenham 1, Colchester 0

Carlisle 1, Harrogate Town 1

Cambridge United 0, Stevenage 1

Tuesday's Matches

Newport County vs. Scunthorpe, 1:30 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.

Bradford vs. Salford, 2 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Barrow, 2 p.m.

Exeter vs. Grimsby Town, 2 p.m.

Friday's Match

Harrogate Town vs. Cambridge United, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Leyton Orient vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

England National League

Tuesday's Matches

Aldershot 1, Kings Lynn 1

Boreham Wood 0, Barnet 0

Wealdstone 0, Maidenhead United 6

Chesterfield 1, Halifax Town 2

Woking 0, Torquay United 2

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot 2, Wealdstone 0

Altrincham 2, Barnet 3

Boreham Wood 0, Stockport County 3

Kings Lynn 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 3

Maidenhead United 2, Woking 1

Solihull Moors 5, Yeovil 1

Torquay United 2, Notts County 2

Wrexham 0, Chesterfield 0

Halifax Town 1, Bromley 2

Eastleigh 1, Sutton United 0

Tuesday's Matches

Sutton United vs. Barnet, 2 p.m.

Yeovil vs. Solihull Moors, 2 p.m.

Kings Lynn vs. Stockport County, 2 p.m.

Halifax Town vs. Woking, 2 p.m.

Torquay United vs. Aldershot, 2 p.m.

Bromley vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.

Eastleigh vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Weymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Dover Athletic vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Kings Lynn vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Chesterfield, 12:20 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Dover Athletic, 8 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.

Bromley vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Weymouth vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Yeovil vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Notts County vs. Sutton United, 12 p.m.