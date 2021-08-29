English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

Saturday's Matches

Liverpool 2, Burnley 0

Aston Villa 2, Newcastle 0

Crystal Palace 0, Brentford 0

Leeds 2, Everton 2

Man City 5, Norwich 0

Brighton 2, Watford 0

Sunday's Matches

Southampton 1, Man United 1

Wolverhampton 0, Tottenham 1

Arsenal 0, Chelsea 2

Monday's Match

West Ham 4, Leicester 1

Saturday's Matches

Man City 5, Arsenal 0

Aston Villa 1, Brentford 1

Brighton 0, Everton 2

Newcastle 2, Southampton 2

Norwich 1, Leicester 2

West Ham 2, Crystal Palace 2

Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1

Sunday's Matches

Burnley 1, Leeds 1

Tottenham 1, Watford 0

Wolverhampton vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Man City, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.

England Championship

Saturday's Matches

QPR 2, Barnsley 2

Blackburn 1, West Brom 2

Bournemouth 2, Blackpool 2

Cardiff 3, Millwall 1

Coventry 2, Reading 1

Derby 0, Middlesbrough 0

Fulham 2, Hull 0

Luton Town 0, Birmingham 5

Preston 1, Peterborough 0

Sheffield United 1, Huddersfield 2

Stoke 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Saturday's Matches

Cardiff 1, Bristol City 2

Derby 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Barnsley 1, Birmingham 1

Fulham 3, Stoke 0

Huddersfield 4, Reading 0

Hull 0, Bournemouth 0

Luton Town 0, Sheffield United 0

Middlesbrough 1, Blackburn 1

Millwall 2, Blackpool 1

Preston 3, Swansea 1

QPR 2, Coventry 0

Peterborough 0, West Brom 1

Friday's Match

Birmingham vs. Derby, 3 p.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Rotherham 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Bolton 2, Oxford United 1

Cambridge United 3, Burton Albion 0

Charlton 0, Wigan 2

Crewe 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Doncaster 0, Portsmouth 0

Fleetwood Town 3, Cheltenham 2

Gillingham 2, Morecambe 1

Ipswich 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Shrewsbury 0, Plymouth 3

Sunderland 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Wycombe 1, Lincoln 0

Friday's Matches

Burton Albion 1, Cheltenham 1

Bolton vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

Rotherham 2, Doncaster 0

Cambridge United 1, Bolton 0

Charlton 2, Crewe 0

Ipswich 2, AFC Wimbledon 2

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Morecambe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Oxford United 3, Lincoln 1

Plymouth 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Shrewsbury 2, Gillingham 1

Sunderland 3, Wycombe 1

Wigan 1, Portsmouth 0

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Monday's Matches

Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Bolton vs. Burton Albion, 3 p.m.

England League Two

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle 1, Leyton Orient 1

Exeter 4, Bristol Rovers 1

Forest Green 6, Crawley Town 3

Harrogate Town 2, Barrow 1

Mansfield Town 2, Bradford 3

Northampton 1, Rochdale 3

Oldham 1, Colchester 2

Salford 0, Swindon 1

Scunthorpe 1, Sutton United 1

Stevenage 1, Port Vale 1

Tranmere 0, Newport County 1

Hartlepool 2, Walsall 0

Tuesday's Match

Leyton Orient 0, Harrogate Town 2

Friday's Match

Rochdale 1, Colchester 1

Saturday's Matches

Barrow 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Crawley Town 0, Northampton 0

Forest Green 0, Port Vale 2

Harrogate Town 1, Exeter 1

Leyton Orient 2, Bradford 0

Salford 3, Newport County 0

Scunthorpe 1, Tranmere 0

Sutton United 1, Oldham 2

Swindon 1, Mansfield Town 0

Walsall 1, Stevenage 0

Hartlepool 2, Carlisle 1

Saturday's Matches

Bradford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

England National League

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot 0, Chesterfield 2

Barnet 0, Notts County 5

Dover Athletic vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd

Halifax Town 1, Maidenhead United 2

Kings Lynn 0, Southend 1

Stockport County 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 3

Torquay United 1, Altrincham 3

Wealdstone 1, Woking 2

Weymouth 0, Boreham Wood 2

Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd

Solihull Moors 2, Wrexham 2

Bromley vs. Grimsby Town, 12:20 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

Boreham Wood 1, Aldershot 0

Chesterfield 2, Wealdstone 0

Dagenham and Redbridge 4, Bromley 2

Eastleigh 0, Wrexham 2

Grimsby Town 1, Weymouth 0

Maidenhead United 2, Dover Athletic 0

Notts County 1, Torquay United 1

Solihull Moors 1, Barnet 1

Woking 2, Halifax Town 3

Yeovil 1, Kings Lynn 2

Southend 0, Stockport County 1

Monday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Bromley vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Dover Athletic vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

Kings Lynn vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Weymouth vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Notts County, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Match

Stockport County vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Yeovil vs. Halifax Town, 12:15 p.m.