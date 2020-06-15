Recommended Video:

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 29 27 1 1 66 21 82
Man City 28 18 3 7 68 31 57
Leicester 29 16 5 8 58 28 53
Chelsea 29 14 6 9 51 39 48
Man United 29 12 9 8 44 30 45
Wolverhampton 29 10 13 6 41 34 43
Sheffield United 28 11 10 7 30 25 43
Tottenham 29 11 8 10 47 40 41
Arsenal 28 9 13 6 40 36 40
Burnley 29 11 6 12 34 40 39
Crystal Palace 29 10 9 10 26 32 39
Everton 29 10 7 12 37 46 37
Newcastle 29 9 8 12 25 41 35
Southampton 29 10 4 15 35 52 34
Brighton 29 6 11 12 32 40 29
West Ham 29 7 6 16 35 50 27
Watford 29 6 9 14 27 44 27
Bournemouth 29 7 6 16 29 47 27
Aston Villa 28 7 4 17 34 56 25
Norwich 29 5 6 18 25 52 21

___

Wednesday, June 17

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United, 1700 GMT

Man City vs. Arsenal, 1915 GMT

Friday, June 19

Norwich vs. Southampton, 1700 GMT

Tottenham vs. Man United, 1915 GMT

Saturday, June 20

Watford vs. Leicester, 1130 GMT

Brighton vs. Arsenal, 1400 GMT

West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 1630 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, 1845 GMT

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle vs. Sheffield United, 1300 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 1515 GMT

Everton vs. Liverpool, 1800 GMT

Monday, June 22

Man City vs. Burnley, 1900 GMT

Tuesday, June 23

Leicester vs. Brighton, 1700 GMT

Tottenham vs. West Ham, 1915 GMT

Wednesday, June 24

Man United vs. Sheffield United, 1700 GMT

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 1700 GMT

Norwich vs. Everton, 1700 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth, 1700 GMT

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 1915 GMT

Thursday, June 25

Burnley vs. Watford, 1700 GMT

Southampton vs. Arsenal, 1700 GMT

Chelsea vs. Man City, 1915 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 37 21 8 8 56 30 71
West Brom 37 19 13 5 64 37 70
Fulham 37 18 10 9 52 38 64
Brentford 37 17 9 11 64 33 60
Nottingham Forest 37 16 12 9 48 38 60
Preston 37 16 8 13 50 45 56
Bristol City 37 15 10 12 51 53 55
Millwall 37 13 15 9 44 40 54
Cardiff 37 13 15 9 52 50 54
Blackburn 37 14 11 12 52 45 53
Swansea 37 13 14 10 46 45 53
Derby 37 13 12 12 49 49 51
QPR 37 14 8 15 58 62 50
Reading 37 13 9 15 46 42 48
Sheffield Wednesday 37 13 9 15 46 49 48
Birmingham 37 12 11 14 48 57 47
Stoke 37 12 6 19 49 55 42
Huddersfield 37 11 9 17 45 58 42
Middlesbrough 37 9 14 14 37 47 41
Wigan 37 10 11 16 38 50 41
Hull 37 11 8 18 49 63 41
Charlton 37 10 9 18 44 54 39
Luton Town 37 10 5 22 43 71 35
Barnsley 37 8 10 19 42 62 34

___

Saturday, June 20

Fulham vs. Brentford, 1130 GMT

Millwall vs. Derby, 1200 GMT

Blackburn vs. Bristol City, 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Wigan, 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Charlton, 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Preston, 1400 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 1400 GMT

QPR vs. Barnsley, 1400 GMT

Reading vs. Stoke, 1400 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest, 1400 GMT

West Brom vs. Birmingham, 1400 GMT

Sunday, June 21

Cardiff vs. Leeds, 1100 GMT

Friday, June 26

Brentford vs. West Brom, 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Coventry 34 18 13 3 48 30 67
Rotherham 35 18 8 9 61 38 62
Wycombe 34 17 8 9 45 40 59
Oxford United 35 17 9 9 61 37 60
Portsmouth 35 17 9 9 53 36 60
Fleetwood Town 35 16 12 7 51 38 60
Peterborough 35 17 8 10 68 40 59
Sunderland 36 16 11 9 48 32 59
Doncaster 34 15 9 10 51 33 54
Gillingham 35 12 15 8 42 34 51
Ipswich 36 14 10 12 46 36 52
Burton Albion 35 12 12 11 50 50 48
Blackpool 35 11 12 12 44 43 45
Bristol Rovers 35 12 9 14 38 49 45
Shrewsbury 34 10 11 13 31 42 41
Lincoln 35 12 6 17 44 46 42
Accrington Stanley 35 10 10 15 47 53 40
Rochdale 34 10 6 18 39 57 36
Milton Keynes Dons 35 10 7 18 36 47 37
AFC Wimbledon 35 8 11 16 39 52 35
Tranmere 34 8 8 18 36 60 32
Southend 35 4 7 24 39 85 19
Bolton 34 5 11 18 27 66 14

___

Friday, July 3

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 1630 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe, 1830 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Swindon 36 21 6 9 62 39 69
Crewe 37 20 9 8 67 43 69
Plymouth 37 20 8 9 61 39 68
Cheltenham 36 17 13 6 52 27 64
Exeter 37 18 11 8 53 43 65
Colchester 37 15 13 9 52 37 58
Northampton 37 17 7 13 54 40 58
Port Vale 37 14 15 8 50 44 57
Bradford 37 14 12 11 44 40 54
Forest Green 36 13 10 13 43 40 49
Salford 37 13 11 13 49 46 50
Walsall 36 13 8 15 40 49 47
Crawley Town 37 11 15 11 51 47 48
Newport County 36 12 10 14 32 39 46
Grimsby Town 37 12 11 14 45 51 47
Cambridge United 37 12 9 16 40 48 45
Leyton Orient 36 10 12 14 47 55 42
Carlisle 37 10 12 15 39 56 42
Oldham 37 9 14 14 44 57 41
Scunthorpe 37 10 10 17 44 56 40
Mansfield Town 36 9 11 16 48 55 38
Morecambe 37 7 11 19 35 60 32
Macclesfield 37 7 15 15 32 47 25
Stevenage 36 3 13 20 24 50 22

___

Thursday, June 18

Colchester vs. Exeter, 1615 GMT

Northampton vs. Cheltenham, 1845 GMT

Monday, June 22

Exeter vs. Colchester, 1615 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Northampton, 1900 GMT