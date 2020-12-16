Skip to main content
English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Tottenham 12 7 4 1 24 10 25
Liverpool 12 7 4 1 27 18 25
Leicester 12 8 0 4 24 15 24
Southampton 12 7 2 3 24 17 23
Chelsea 13 6 4 3 26 14 22
Man City 12 5 5 2 18 12 20
West Ham 12 6 2 4 20 15 20
Everton 12 6 2 4 21 18 20
Man United 11 6 2 3 19 17 20
Wolverhampton 13 6 2 5 13 17 20
Aston Villa 10 6 0 4 21 13 18
Crystal Palace 12 5 2 5 18 17 17
Newcastle 11 5 2 4 14 16 17
Leeds 12 4 2 6 17 22 14
Arsenal 12 4 1 7 10 15 13
Brighton 12 2 4 6 15 21 10
Burnley 11 2 3 6 6 18 9
Fulham 12 2 2 8 12 22 8
West Brom 13 1 4 8 10 26 7
Sheffield United 12 0 1 11 5 21 1

___

Friday, Dec. 11

Leeds 1, West Ham 2

Saturday, Dec. 12

Wolverhampton 0, Aston Villa 1

Newcastle 2, West Brom 1

Man United 0, Man City 0

Everton 1, Chelsea 0

Sunday, Dec. 13

Southampton 3, Sheffield United 0

Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham 1

Fulham 1, Liverpool 1

Arsenal 0, Burnley 1

Leicester 3, Brighton 0

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Wolverhampton 2, Chelsea 1

Man City 1, West Brom 1

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Arsenal vs. Southampton, 1800 GMT

Leeds vs. Newcastle, 1800 GMT

Leicester vs. Everton, 1800 GMT

Fulham vs. Brighton, 2000 GMT

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace, 2000 GMT

Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 2000 GMT

Thursday, Dec. 17

Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 1800 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Man United, 2000 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 19

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 1230 GMT

Southampton vs. Man City, 1500 GMT

Everton vs. Arsenal, 1730 GMT

Newcastle vs. Fulham, 2000 GMT

Sunday, Dec. 20

Brighton vs. Sheffield United, 1200 GMT

Tottenham vs. Leicester, 1415 GMT

Man United vs. Leeds, 1630 GMT

West Brom vs. Aston Villa, 1915 GMT

Monday, Dec. 21

Burnley vs. Wolverhampton, 1730 GMT

Chelsea vs. West Ham, 2000 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 26

Leicester vs. Man United, 1230 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 1500 GMT

Fulham vs. Southampton, 1500 GMT

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 1730 GMT

Man City vs. Newcastle, 2000 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Everton, 2000 GMT

Sunday, Dec. 27

Leeds vs. Burnley, 1200 GMT

West Ham vs. Brighton, 1415 GMT

Liverpool vs. West Brom, 1630 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham, 1915 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bournemouth 19 10 7 2 35 16 37
Norwich 18 11 4 3 25 17 37
Watford 19 9 7 3 23 13 34
Swansea 18 9 6 3 21 10 33
Reading 18 10 3 5 28 21 33
Brentford 19 8 8 3 28 17 32
Stoke 19 8 6 5 24 20 30
Bristol City 19 9 3 7 20 20 30
Barnsley 19 8 4 7 23 24 28
Middlesbrough 18 7 6 5 19 14 27
Cardiff 18 7 5 6 23 16 26
Luton Town 18 7 5 6 17 20 26
Blackburn 18 7 4 7 32 22 25
Millwall 19 5 9 5 16 17 24
Huddersfield 18 7 3 8 22 27 24
Preston 19 7 2 10 26 30 23
Birmingham 18 5 7 6 14 16 22
Coventry 18 5 6 7 20 27 21
QPR 19 4 7 8 18 26 19
Rotherham 18 4 4 10 17 25 16
Nottingham Forest 19 4 4 11 13 24 16
Derby 18 2 7 9 8 22 13
Wycombe 19 2 5 12 11 28 11
Sheffield Wednesday 19 3 6 10 10 21 9

___

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Coventry 0, Luton Town 0

Huddersfield 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Millwall 1, QPR 1

Swansea 0, Bournemouth 0

Watford 2, Rotherham 0

Stoke 1, Cardiff 2

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Preston 3, Middlesbrough 0

Barnsley 2, Wycombe 1

Brentford 0, Derby 0

Bristol City 1, Blackburn 0

Norwich 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Reading 1, Birmingham 2

Saturday, Dec. 12

Cardiff 0, Swansea 2

Birmingham 0, Watford 1

Blackburn 1, Norwich 2

Bournemouth 5, Huddersfield 0

Derby 0, Stoke 0

Luton Town 3, Preston 0

Middlesbrough 3, Millwall 0

Nottingham Forest 1, Brentford 3

QPR 0, Reading 1

Rotherham 2, Bristol City 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Barnsley 2

Wycombe 1, Coventry 2

Tuesday, Dec. 15

QPR 0, Stoke 0

Barnsley 2, Preston 1

Bournemouth 1, Wycombe 0

Bristol City 0, Millwall 2

Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Watford 1, Brentford 1

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Derby vs. Swansea, 1730 GMT

Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 1900 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Luton Town, 1900 GMT

Blackburn vs. Rotherham, 1945 GMT

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 2000 GMT

Reading vs. Norwich, 2000 GMT

Friday, Dec. 18

Preston vs. Bristol City, 2000 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 19

Norwich vs. Cardiff, 1230 GMT

Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Reading, 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Watford, 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Bournemouth, 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest, 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Derby, 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Coventry, 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. Blackburn, 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. Barnsley, 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. QPR, 1500 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 26

Barnsley vs. Huddersfield, 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Millwall, 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Wycombe, 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Brentford, 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Stoke, 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Preston, 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham, 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Swansea, 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Luton Town, 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Norwich, 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Hull 17 11 1 5 29 16 34
Portsmouth 18 9 5 4 30 15 32
Peterborough 18 10 2 6 29 19 32
Lincoln 17 10 2 5 20 15 32
Ipswich 18 10 2 6 23 19 32
Doncaster 16 9 3 4 29 18 30
Charlton 16 9 3 4 25 16 30
Accrington Stanley 15 9 2 4 23 17 29
Sunderland 17 7 7 3 23 14 28
Fleetwood Town 18 8 3 7 26 16 27
Crewe 18 8 2 8 22 19 26
Blackpool 17 8 2 7 19 20 26
Gillingham 17 7 2 8 18 21 23
AFC Wimbledon 17 5 6 6 23 27 21
Milton Keynes Dons 18 4 7 7 20 23 19
Rochdale 17 5 4 8 22 26 19
Oxford United 17 5 4 8 20 24 19
Bristol Rovers 16 5 4 7 18 24 19
Plymouth 17 5 4 8 22 32 19
Northampton 18 5 3 10 16 31 18
Shrewsbury 17 3 8 6 18 24 17
Swindon 18 5 1 12 22 35 16
Wigan 17 4 2 11 15 30 14
Burton Albion 18 2 7 9 22 33 13

___

Saturday, Dec. 12

Blackpool 0, Oxford United 0

Bristol Rovers 3, Plymouth 0

Charlton 5, AFC Wimbledon 2

Crewe 2, Northampton 1

Doncaster 2, Gillingham 1

Hull 0, Shrewsbury 1

Ipswich 0, Portsmouth 2

Lincoln 0, Sunderland 4

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Burton Albion 1

Peterborough 4, Rochdale 1

Swindon 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Wigan 4, Accrington Stanley 3

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Gillingham 0, Accrington Stanley 2

Blackpool 3, Hull 2

Crewe 2, Plymouth 1

Lincoln 0, Shrewsbury 1

Sunderland 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Wigan 0, Rochdale 5

Doncaster 2, Swindon 1

Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers, 1945 GMT ppd

Ipswich 2, Burton Albion 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Peterborough 1

Oxford United 4, Northampton 0

Portsmouth 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Friday, Dec. 18

Hull vs. Portsmouth, 1730 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 19

Rochdale vs. Gillingham, 1300 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Blackpool, 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United, 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Wigan, 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Lincoln, 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Ipswich, 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Sunderland, 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Charlton, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 1900 GMT

Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 26

Blackpool vs. Rochdale, 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Plymouth, 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Fleetwood Town, 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Accrington Stanley, 1500 GMT

Gillingham vs. Peterborough, 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT

Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers, 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Hull, 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Shrewsbury, 1500 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Newport County 18 11 4 3 28 16 37
Carlisle 18 11 2 5 27 16 35
Cheltenham 18 10 3 5 29 17 33
Forest Green 18 9 6 3 24 15 33
Exeter 18 8 6 4 39 25 30
Cambridge United 17 8 4 5 29 16 28
Colchester 18 7 7 4 26 25 28
Morecambe 18 8 4 6 22 28 28
Salford 17 7 6 4 24 14 27
Leyton Orient 18 8 3 7 27 22 27
Walsall 18 6 9 3 22 21 27
Bolton 18 7 4 7 22 26 25
Crawley Town 18 6 6 6 28 25 24
Port Vale 18 7 3 8 26 23 24
Tranmere 17 7 3 7 19 23 24
Oldham 18 7 2 9 28 33 23
Harrogate Town 18 6 4 8 19 22 22
Scunthorpe 17 6 2 9 17 24 20
Mansfield Town 18 2 10 6 18 24 16
Grimsby Town 17 4 4 9 15 30 16
Bradford 17 3 5 9 16 24 14
Barrow 18 2 7 9 23 30 13
Stevenage 17 2 7 8 11 20 13
Southend 17 3 3 11 10 30 12

___

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Grimsby Town 0, Newport County 2

Scunthorpe 0, Colchester 1

Saturday, Dec. 12

Carlisle 4, Stevenage 0

Crawley Town 4, Barrow 2

Exeter 5, Tranmere 0

Forest Green 2, Cambridge United 0

Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1

Leyton Orient 2, Newport County 1

Morecambe 1, Harrogate Town 0

Oldham 3, Bradford 1

Port Vale 1, Colchester 1

Salford 0, Cheltenham 0

Southend 1, Scunthorpe 0

Walsall 2, Bolton 1

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Morecambe 2, Leyton Orient 1

Carlisle 1, Mansfield Town 0

Oldham 2, Walsall 3

Port Vale 1, Forest Green 1

Salford 1, Newport County 1

Scunthorpe 2, Barrow 1

Cambridge United 2, Colchester 1

Cheltenham 0, Bolton 1

Crawley Town 1, Bradford 1

Exeter 1, Harrogate Town 2

Southend 3, Grimsby Town 1

Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 1945 GMT ppd

Saturday, Dec. 19

Barrow vs. Cheltenham, 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Tranmere, 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Cambridge United, 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Morecambe, 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Carlisle, 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Scunthorpe, 1500 GMT

Harrogate Town vs. Salford, 1500 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Crawley Town, 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Southend, 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Oldham, 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Exeter, 1500 GMT ppd

Walsall vs. Port Vale, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Grimsby Town vs. Bradford, 1900 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 26

Cambridge United vs. Leyton Orient, 1300 GMT

Exeter vs. Forest Green, 1300 GMT

Salford vs. Walsall, 1300 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Mansfield Town, 1300 GMT

Southend vs. Colchester, 1300 GMT

Carlisle vs. Bolton, 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Stevenage, 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Grimsby Town, 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Harrogate Town, 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Barrow, 1500 GMT

Tranmere vs. Bradford, 1500 GMT