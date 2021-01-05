Skip to main content
Sports

English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 17 9 6 2 37 21 33
Man United 16 10 3 3 33 24 33
Leicester 17 10 2 5 31 21 32
Tottenham 16 8 5 3 29 15 29
Man City 15 8 5 2 24 13 29
Southampton 17 8 5 4 26 19 29
Everton 16 9 2 5 26 20 29
Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29 16 26
Chelsea 17 7 5 5 32 21 26
West Ham 17 7 5 5 24 21 26
Arsenal 17 7 2 8 20 19 23
Leeds 17 7 2 8 30 33 23
Wolverhampton 17 6 4 7 18 24 22
Crystal Palace 17 6 4 7 22 29 22
Newcastle 16 5 4 7 18 26 19
Burnley 15 4 4 7 9 20 16
Brighton 17 2 8 7 21 28 14
Fulham 15 2 5 8 13 23 11
West Brom 17 1 5 11 11 39 8
Sheffield United 17 0 2 15 8 29 2

___

Monday, Dec. 28

Crystal Palace 1, Leicester 1

Chelsea 1, Aston Villa 1

Everton vs. Man City, 2000 GMT ppd

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Brighton 0, Arsenal 1

Burnley 1, Sheffield United 0

Southampton 0, West Ham 0

West Brom 0, Leeds 5

Man United 1, Wolverhampton 0

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Tottenham vs. Fulham, 1800 GMT ppd

Newcastle 0, Liverpool 0

Friday, Jan. 1

Everton 0, West Ham 1

Man United 2, Aston Villa 1

Saturday, Jan. 2

Tottenham 3, Leeds 0

Crystal Palace 2, Sheffield United 0

Brighton 3, Wolverhampton 3

West Brom 0, Arsenal 4

Sunday, Jan. 3

Burnley vs. Fulham, 1200 GMT ppd

Newcastle 1, Leicester 2

Chelsea 1, Man City 3

Monday, Jan. 4

Southampton 1, Liverpool 0

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Sheffield United vs. Newcastle, 1800 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 2015 GMT

Burnley vs. Man United, 2015 GMT

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Man City vs. Brighton, 1800 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 2015 GMT

Thursday, Jan. 14

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 2000 GMT

Friday, Jan. 15

Fulham vs. Chelsea, 2000 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 16

Wolverhampton vs. West Brom, 1230 GMT

Leeds vs. Brighton, 1500 GMT

West Ham vs. Burnley, 1500 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Everton, 1730 GMT

Leicester vs. Southampton, 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 23 14 5 4 31 20 47
Swansea 23 12 7 4 27 13 43
Bournemouth 22 11 8 3 37 18 41
Brentford 22 11 8 3 36 21 41
Reading 23 12 4 7 34 28 40
Watford 22 10 7 5 25 17 37
Middlesbrough 22 10 6 6 28 18 36
Stoke 23 9 8 6 26 22 35
Barnsley 23 10 4 9 27 29 34
Bristol City 22 10 3 9 23 24 33
Blackburn 23 9 5 9 38 27 32
Preston 23 10 2 11 30 31 32
Huddersfield 23 9 4 10 28 32 31
Luton Town 22 8 6 8 20 24 30
Cardiff 22 8 5 9 29 25 29
Coventry 23 6 8 9 22 31 26
Millwall 21 5 10 6 18 20 25
Birmingham 23 5 8 10 17 29 23
Nottingham Forest 23 5 7 11 16 26 22
QPR 22 4 9 9 20 30 21
Sheffield Wednesday 23 6 7 10 15 23 19
Derby 22 4 7 11 14 24 19
Rotherham 20 4 4 12 19 29 16
Wycombe 23 3 6 14 16 35 15

___

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Birmingham 0, Derby 4

Millwall vs. Watford, 1730 GMT ppd

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Middlesbrough 1

Huddersfield 2, Blackburn 1

Luton Town 2, Bristol City 1

Norwich 1, QPR 1

Preston 2, Coventry 0

Rotherham 1, Barnsley 2

Wycombe 2, Cardiff 1

Stoke 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Brentford 2, Bournemouth 1

Swansea 0, Reading 0

Friday, Jan. 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Derby 0

Saturday, Jan. 2

Birmingham 0, Blackburn 2

Brentford vs. Bristol City, 1500 GMT ppd

Huddersfield 1, Reading 2

Luton Town vs. QPR, 1500 GMT ppd

Millwall 1, Coventry 2

Norwich 1, Barnsley 0

Preston 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 1500 GMT ppd

Swansea 2, Watford 1

Wycombe 1, Middlesbrough 3

Stoke 0, Bournemouth 1

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Bournemouth vs. Millwall, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 16

Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham, 1230 GMT

Blackburn vs. Stoke, 1500 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Luton Town, 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Preston, 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Norwich, 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall, 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Wycombe, 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Brentford, 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Huddersfield, 1500 GMT

Barnsley vs. Swansea, 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln 20 13 2 5 31 17 41
Hull 19 12 1 6 31 18 37
Portsmouth 19 10 5 4 32 15 35
Doncaster 18 10 3 5 32 20 33
Peterborough 18 10 2 6 29 19 32
Charlton 19 9 5 5 29 22 32
Ipswich 18 10 2 6 23 19 32
Accrington Stanley 16 9 3 4 23 17 30
Crewe 20 9 3 8 25 21 30
Fleetwood Town 20 8 5 7 28 18 29
Sunderland 18 7 8 3 23 14 29
Oxford United 20 8 4 8 30 27 28
Blackpool 20 8 3 9 20 23 27
Gillingham 20 8 2 10 23 26 26
Plymouth 21 7 5 9 28 37 26
Milton Keynes Dons 21 6 7 8 26 25 25
Shrewsbury 20 5 9 6 21 25 24
Bristol Rovers 18 6 4 8 20 27 22
Northampton 21 6 4 11 19 36 22
AFC Wimbledon 20 5 6 9 25 33 21
Rochdale 18 5 4 9 23 30 19
Wigan 20 5 4 11 21 35 19
Swindon 20 5 2 13 25 41 17
Burton Albion 22 2 7 13 28 50 13

___

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Burton Albion 3, Wigan 4

Peterborough vs. Charlton, 1830 GMT ppd

Accrington Stanley vs. Sunderland, 1900 GMT ppd

Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth, 1900 GMT ppd

Fleetwood Town vs. Doncaster, 1900 GMT ppd

Hull vs. Lincoln, 1900 GMT ppd

Rochdale vs. Crewe, 1900 GMT ppd

Swindon 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4

AFC Wimbledon vs. Ipswich, 1945 GMT ppd

Northampton 3, Gillingham 1

Plymouth 2, Oxford United 3

Shrewsbury 1, Blackpool 0

Saturday, Jan. 2

AFC Wimbledon 1, Lincoln 2

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 1500 GMT ppd

Bristol Rovers 2, Blackpool 1

Burton Albion 1, Oxford United 5

Hull 2, Charlton 0

Northampton 0, Sunderland 0

Peterborough vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT ppd

Plymouth 1, Gillingham 0

Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1500 GMT ppd

Shrewsbury vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT ppd

Swindon vs. Wigan, 1500 GMT ppd

Monday, Jan. 4

Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 1945 GMT ppd

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 1945 GMT ppd

Wednesday, Jan. 6

AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan, 1830 GMT ppd

Friday, Jan. 8

Charlton vs. Accrington Stanley, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 9

Lincoln vs. Peterborough, 1230 GMT

Blackpool vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT ppd

Crewe vs. Bristol Rovers, 1500 GMT ppd

Gillingham vs. Burton Albion, 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury, 1500 GMT ppd

Ipswich vs. Swindon, 1730 GMT

Wigan vs. Hull, 1945 GMT ppd

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Charlton vs. Rochdale, 1900 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 16

AFC Wimbledon vs. Sunderland, 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Gillingham, 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Charlton, 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Ipswich, 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Blackpool, 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Oxford United, 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Wigan, 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Carlisle 21 12 3 6 32 20 39
Newport County 20 11 5 4 31 21 38
Forest Green 21 10 7 4 27 18 37
Cheltenham 21 10 5 6 30 21 35
Cambridge United 21 10 4 7 33 20 34
Crawley Town 22 9 7 6 34 28 34
Morecambe 20 10 4 6 27 30 34
Salford 20 9 6 5 27 15 33
Leyton Orient 22 10 3 9 32 26 33
Exeter 19 8 7 4 40 26 31
Walsall 22 7 9 6 27 30 30
Colchester 21 7 8 6 27 29 29
Tranmere 20 8 4 8 23 25 28
Oldham 21 8 3 10 33 37 27
Bolton 21 7 5 9 25 33 26
Harrogate Town 20 7 4 9 21 24 25
Port Vale 22 7 4 11 29 33 25
Bradford 21 6 6 9 20 25 24
Mansfield Town 21 4 11 6 26 27 23
Scunthorpe 21 7 2 12 22 32 23
Barrow 21 4 8 9 29 31 20
Stevenage 20 4 8 8 16 22 20
Grimsby Town 22 5 5 12 19 37 20
Southend 20 4 4 12 13 33 16

___

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Stevenage 1, Cambridge United 0

Bradford 0, Port Vale 0

Forest Green 1, Crawley Town 2

Grimsby Town 0, Oldham 0

Leyton Orient 2, Southend 0

Mansfield Town vs. Salford, 1900 GMT ppd

Newport County vs. Exeter, 1900 GMT ppd

Walsall 1, Scunthorpe 2

Bolton vs. Morecambe, 1900 GMT ppd

Barrow 1, Tranmere 1

Colchester 0, Cheltenham 0

Saturday, Jan. 2

Barrow vs. Exeter, 1500 GMT ppd

Bolton 0, Crawley Town 1

Bradford vs. Morecambe, 1500 GMT ppd

Colchester vs. Tranmere, 1500 GMT ppd

Grimsby Town 1, Cambridge United 2

Harrogate Town vs. Cheltenham, 1500 GMT ppd

Leyton Orient 1, Salford 0

Mansfield Town 4, Port Vale 0

Newport County vs. Southend, 1500 GMT ppd

Stevenage 3, Scunthorpe 1

Walsall 0, Carlisle 2

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Mansfield Town vs. Salford, 1900 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 9

Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient, 1300 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Harrogate Town, 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Newport County, 1500 GMT ppd

Port Vale vs. Grimsby Town, 1500 GMT

Salford vs. Colchester, 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Bradford, 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Barrow, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Scunthorpe vs. Salford, 1900 GMT

Exeter vs. Bolton, 1945 GMT

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Oldham vs. Mansfield Town, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 16

Barrow vs. Scunthorpe, 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Cheltenham, 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Crawley Town, 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Cambridge United, 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Port Vale, 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Southend, 1500 GMT

Harrogate Town vs. Exeter, 1500 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Morecambe, 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle, 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Salford, 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Tranmere, 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Oldham, 1500 GMT