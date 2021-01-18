English Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man United
|18
|11
|4
|3
|34
|24
|37
|Man City
|17
|10
|5
|2
|29
|13
|35
|Leicester
|18
|11
|2
|5
|33
|21
|35
|Liverpool
|18
|9
|7
|2
|37
|21
|34
|Tottenham
|18
|9
|6
|3
|33
|17
|33
|Everton
|17
|10
|2
|5
|28
|21
|32
|Chelsea
|18
|8
|5
|5
|33
|21
|29
|Southampton
|18
|8
|5
|5
|26
|21
|29
|West Ham
|18
|8
|5
|5
|25
|21
|29
|Aston Villa
|15
|8
|2
|5
|29
|16
|26
|Arsenal
|18
|7
|3
|8
|20
|19
|24
|Leeds
|18
|7
|2
|9
|30
|34
|23
|Crystal Palace
|19
|6
|5
|8
|22
|33
|23
|Wolverhampton
|19
|6
|4
|9
|21
|29
|22
|Newcastle
|17
|5
|4
|8
|18
|27
|19
|Brighton
|19
|3
|8
|8
|22
|29
|17
|Burnley
|17
|4
|4
|9
|9
|22
|16
|Fulham
|17
|2
|6
|9
|14
|25
|12
|West Brom
|18
|2
|5
|11
|14
|41
|11
|Sheffield United
|19
|1
|2
|16
|10
|32
|5
___