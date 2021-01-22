English Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man United
|19
|12
|4
|3
|36
|25
|40
|Man City
|18
|11
|5
|2
|31
|13
|38
|Leicester
|19
|12
|2
|5
|35
|21
|38
|Liverpool
|19
|9
|7
|3
|37
|22
|34
|Tottenham
|18
|9
|6
|3
|33
|17
|33
|Everton
|17
|10
|2
|5
|28
|21
|32
|West Ham
|19
|9
|5
|5
|27
|22
|32
|Chelsea
|19
|8
|5
|6
|33
|23
|29
|Southampton
|18
|8
|5
|5
|26
|21
|29
|Arsenal
|19
|8
|3
|8
|23
|19
|27
|Aston Villa
|16
|8
|2
|6
|29
|18
|26
|Leeds
|18
|7
|2
|9
|30
|34
|23
|Crystal Palace
|19
|6
|5
|8
|22
|33
|23
|Wolverhampton
|19
|6
|4
|9
|21
|29
|22
|Newcastle
|18
|5
|4
|9
|18
|30
|19
|Burnley
|18
|5
|4
|9
|10
|22
|19
|Brighton
|19
|3
|8
|8
|22
|29
|17
|Fulham
|18
|2
|6
|10
|15
|27
|12
|West Brom
|19
|2
|5
|12
|15
|43
|11
|Sheffield United
|19
|1
|2
|16
|10
|32
|5
