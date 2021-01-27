English Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|19
|12
|5
|2
|36
|13
|41
|Man United
|19
|12
|4
|3
|36
|25
|40
|Leicester
|19
|12
|2
|5
|35
|21
|38
|West Ham
|20
|10
|5
|5
|30
|24
|35
|Liverpool
|19
|9
|7
|3
|37
|22
|34
|Tottenham
|18
|9
|6
|3
|33
|17
|33
|Everton
|17
|10
|2
|5
|28
|21
|32
|Arsenal
|20
|9
|3
|8
|26
|20
|30
|Aston Villa
|17
|9
|2
|6
|31
|18
|29
|Chelsea
|19
|8
|5
|6
|33
|23
|29
|Southampton
|19
|8
|5
|6
|27
|24
|29
|Leeds
|19
|8
|2
|9
|32
|35
|26
|Crystal Palace
|20
|6
|5
|9
|24
|36
|23
|Wolverhampton
|19
|6
|4
|9
|21
|29
|22
|Burnley
|18
|5
|4
|9
|10
|22
|19
|Newcastle
|20
|5
|4
|11
|19
|34
|19
|Brighton
|19
|3
|8
|8
|22
|29
|17
|Fulham
|18
|2
|6
|10
|15
|27
|12
|West Brom
|20
|2
|5
|13
|15
|48
|11
|Sheffield United
|19
|1
|2
|16
|10
|32
|5
