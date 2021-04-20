Skip to main content
English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 32 23 5 4 67 23 74
Man United 32 19 9 4 64 35 66
Leicester 31 17 5 9 55 37 56
West Ham 32 16 7 9 53 42 55
Chelsea 31 15 9 7 50 31 54
Liverpool 32 15 8 9 54 38 53
Tottenham 32 14 8 10 54 37 50
Everton 31 14 7 10 43 40 49
Arsenal 32 13 7 12 44 36 46
Leeds 32 14 4 14 50 50 46
Aston Villa 30 13 5 12 43 33 44
Wolverhampton 32 11 8 13 32 41 41
Crystal Palace 31 10 8 13 33 52 38
Southampton 31 10 6 15 39 56 36
Newcastle 32 9 8 15 35 53 35
Brighton 31 7 12 12 33 38 33
Burnley 32 8 9 15 26 45 33
Fulham 33 5 12 16 25 43 27
West Brom 31 5 9 17 28 59 24
Sheffield United 32 4 2 26 17 56 14

___

Monday, April 12

West Brom 3, Southampton 0

Brighton 0, Everton 0

Friday, April 16
Everton 2, Tottenham 2

Saturday, April 17

Newcastle 3, West Ham 2

Wolverhampton 1, Sheffield United 0

Sunday, April 18

Arsenal 1, Fulham 1

Man United 3, Burnley 1

Monday, April 19

Leeds 1, Liverpool 1

Tuesday, April 20

Chelsea vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Tottenham vs. Southampton, 1 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 22

Leicester vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Arsenal vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

West Ham vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, 7 a.m.

Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. West Brom, 2 p.m.

Monday, April 26

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 42 27 9 6 66 31 90
Watford 42 24 10 8 59 28 82
Swansea 42 22 10 10 52 33 76
Brentford 41 20 14 7 71 40 74
Bournemouth 42 21 11 10 69 41 74
Barnsley 42 21 8 13 54 46 71
Reading 42 19 10 13 57 46 67
Cardiff 42 16 12 14 58 46 60
Millwall 42 14 17 11 41 40 59
QPR 42 16 11 15 50 51 59
Middlesbrough 42 16 9 17 49 47 57
Stoke 42 14 14 14 45 46 56
Luton Town 41 16 8 17 36 46 56
Bristol City 42 15 6 21 41 56 51
Blackburn 42 13 11 18 54 48 50
Nottingham Forest 42 12 13 17 34 41 49
Preston 42 14 7 21 41 55 49
Coventry 42 12 12 18 39 56 48
Birmingham 42 12 12 18 32 50 48
Huddersfield 42 12 11 19 45 62 47
Derby 42 11 10 21 31 48 43
Rotherham 40 11 6 23 41 54 39
Sheffield Wednesday 42 11 9 22 35 55 36
Wycombe 42 8 10 24 32 66 34

___

Tuesday, April 13

Huddersfield 1, Bournemouth 2

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Swansea 2

Rotherham 3, QPR 1

Thursday, April 15

Rotherham 0, Coventry 1

Friday, April 16

Blackburn 2, Derby 1

Reading 1, Cardiff 1

Saturday, April 17

Brentford 0, Millwall 0

Luton Town 1, Watford 0

Middlesbrough 1, QPR 2

Nottingham Forest 0, Huddersfield 2

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bristol City 1

Stoke 0, Preston 0

Swansea 2, Wycombe 2

Norwich 1, Bournemouth 3

Sunday, April 18

Rotherham 0, Birmingham 1

Coventry 2, Barnsley 0

Tuesday, April 20

Norwich vs. Watford, 1 p.m.

Brentford vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m.

Swansea vs. QPR, 2 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Blackburn, 2 p.m.

Preston vs. Derby, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Rotherham vs. Middlesbrough, 1 p.m.

Millwall vs. Bournemouth, 1 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Bristol City, 2 p.m.

Stoke vs. Coventry, 2 p.m.

Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Bournemouth vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.

Watford vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Sunday, April 25

Reading vs. Swansea, 7 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, April 27

Brentford vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Hull 42 25 7 10 73 33 82
Peterborough 41 24 7 10 73 39 79
Sunderland 41 19 14 8 61 34 71
Lincoln 40 20 9 11 62 42 69
Blackpool 40 19 11 10 53 35 68
Oxford United 42 19 8 15 66 51 65
Portsmouth 41 19 8 14 57 43 65
Charlton 40 17 12 11 57 51 63
Ipswich 41 17 10 14 41 41 61
Doncaster 40 18 6 16 57 55 60
Gillingham 42 17 8 17 58 57 59
Milton Keynes Dons 42 16 10 16 56 58 58
Accrington Stanley 41 16 10 15 53 60 58
Fleetwood Town 41 15 11 15 44 35 56
Crewe 41 15 10 16 47 56 55
Plymouth 42 14 11 17 51 67 53
Burton Albion 41 14 10 17 54 64 52
Shrewsbury 40 12 14 14 44 48 50
AFC Wimbledon 41 11 12 18 48 63 45
Wigan 42 12 8 22 47 68 44
Northampton 42 10 10 22 35 61 40
Rochdale 41 9 12 20 52 72 39
Bristol Rovers 42 10 8 24 40 65 38
Swindon 42 11 4 27 47 78 37

___

Tuesday, April 13

Wigan 2, Sunderland 1

Crewe 0, Portsmouth 0

AFC Wimbledon 3, Ipswich 0

Blackpool 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Doncaster 0, Burton Albion 3

Oxford United 4, Shrewsbury 1

Rochdale 2, Swindon 1

Lincoln 4, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Friday, April 16

Peterborough 3, Northampton 1

Saturday, April 17

Blackpool 1, Sunderland 0

Bristol Rovers 0, Lincoln 1

Burton Albion 1, Plymouth 1

Charlton 0, Ipswich 0

Hull 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 0

Rochdale 3, Accrington Stanley 1

Shrewsbury 0, Doncaster 2

Wigan 2, Crewe 0

AFC Wimbledon 4, Swindon 1

Oxford United 3, Gillingham 2

Tuesday, April 20

Swindon vs. Portsmouth, 1 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Blackpool, 2 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 2 p.m.

Northampton vs. Ipswich, 2 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2 p.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster, 2 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Oxford United, 2 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 8 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 27

Peterborough vs. Doncaster, 2 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 2 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2 p.m.

Charlton vs. Crewe, 2 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Peterborough vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cambridge United 42 22 8 12 62 41 74
Cheltenham 41 21 9 11 54 36 72
Bolton 42 20 10 12 52 47 70
Morecambe 42 20 9 13 62 57 69
Tranmere 42 18 12 12 52 48 66
Forest Green 41 18 11 12 54 48 65
Newport County 41 17 11 13 49 41 62
Exeter 41 16 13 12 65 46 61
Leyton Orient 42 17 10 15 48 43 61
Carlisle 41 17 9 15 55 46 60
Salford 41 15 14 12 46 33 59
Crawley Town 42 16 11 15 52 53 59
Bradford 41 16 10 15 47 47 58
Port Vale 42 15 9 18 53 52 54
Stevenage 42 12 17 13 36 37 53
Harrogate Town 42 15 8 19 45 49 53
Oldham 42 14 9 19 67 72 51
Mansfield Town 42 10 19 13 47 52 49
Walsall 42 10 19 13 43 49 49
Scunthorpe 41 13 8 20 41 54 47
Barrow 41 12 10 19 49 53 46
Colchester 42 9 17 16 41 60 44
Southend 42 8 14 20 24 53 38
Grimsby Town 41 8 13 20 32 59 37

___

Tuesday, April 13

Morecambe 4, Scunthorpe 1

Walsall 1, Tranmere 0

Bradford 0, Crawley Town 2

Barrow 2, Exeter 1

Newport County 0, Carlisle 0

Salford 0, Bolton 1

Harrogate Town 2, Leyton Orient 2

Friday, April 16

Crawley Town 1, Cheltenham 0

Saturday, April 17

Carlisle 0, Port Vale 0

Exeter 0, Southend 0

Forest Green 3, Scunthorpe 2

Grimsby Town 2, Bolton 1

Harrogate Town 2, Bradford 1

Leyton Orient 2, Barrow 0

Morecambe 4, Oldham 3

Newport County 0, Cambridge United 1

Stevenage 0, Mansfield Town 1

Tranmere 0, Salford 0

Colchester 2, Walsall 1

Tuesday, April 20

Walsall vs. Salford, 2 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Cheltenham, 2 p.m.

Newport County vs. Crawley Town, 2 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Scunthorpe, 2 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Cambridge United, 2 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Oldham, 2 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Morecambe, 2 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Exeter, 2 p.m.

Colchester vs. Southend, 2 p.m.

Bradford vs. Tranmere, 2 p.m.

Barrow vs. Port Vale, 2 p.m.

Bolton vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Port Vale vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 27

Newport County vs. Scunthorpe, 1:30 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.

Bradford vs. Salford, 2 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Barrow, 2 p.m.

Exeter vs. Grimsby Town, 2 p.m.

Friday, April 30

Harrogate Town vs. Cambridge United, 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Leyton Orient vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.