English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 14 10 3 1 33 6 33
Man City 14 10 2 2 29 8 32
Liverpool 14 9 4 1 43 12 31
West Ham 14 7 3 4 25 17 24
Arsenal 14 7 2 5 17 20 23
Tottenham 13 7 1 5 13 17 22
Man United 14 6 3 5 24 24 21
Wolverhampton 14 6 3 5 12 12 21
Brighton 14 4 7 3 13 15 19
Leicester 14 5 4 5 22 25 19
Crystal Palace 14 3 7 4 19 20 16
Brentford 14 4 4 6 17 19 16
Aston Villa 14 5 1 8 19 23 16
Everton 14 4 3 7 17 24 15
Leeds 14 3 6 5 13 20 15
Southampton 14 3 6 5 13 20 15
Watford 14 4 1 9 19 26 13
Burnley 13 1 7 5 14 20 10
Norwich 14 2 4 8 8 28 10
Newcastle 14 0 7 7 16 30 7

___

Saturday, Nov. 27

Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0

Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2

Liverpool 4, Southampton 0

Norwich 0, Wolverhampton 0

Brighton 0, Leeds 0

Sunday, Nov. 28

Brentford 1, Everton 0

Burnley vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd

Leicester 4, Watford 2

Man City 2, West Ham 1

Chelsea 1, Man United 1

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Newcastle 1, Norwich 1

Leeds 1, Crystal Palace 0

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Watford 1, Chelsea 2

West Ham 1, Brighton 1

Wolverhampton 0, Burnley 0

Southampton 2, Leicester 2

Aston Villa 1, Man City 2

Everton 1, Liverpool 4

Thursday, Dec. 2

Tottenham 2, Brentford 0

Man United 3, Arsenal 2

Saturday, Dec. 4

West Ham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Leeds vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Norwich, 9 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 6

Everton vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Brentford vs. Watford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Man City vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Brighton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.

Burnley vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Brentford vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m.

Norwich vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m.

Man City vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Fulham 20 13 4 3 49 16 43
Bournemouth 20 12 6 2 36 16 42
QPR 20 10 5 5 33 25 35
West Brom 20 9 7 4 27 16 34
Blackburn 20 9 6 5 34 27 33
Coventry 20 9 6 5 27 23 33
Stoke 20 9 4 7 24 21 31
Huddersfield 20 8 4 8 23 23 28
Swansea 20 7 6 7 25 26 27
Millwall 20 6 9 5 20 21 27
Blackpool 20 7 6 7 20 22 27
Middlesbrough 20 7 5 8 23 23 26
Sheffield United 20 7 5 8 25 26 26
Birmingham 20 7 5 8 19 21 26
Luton Town 20 6 7 7 27 26 25
Nottingham Forest 20 6 7 7 24 23 25
Preston 20 6 7 7 22 26 25
Bristol City 20 6 5 9 21 30 23
Hull 20 6 3 11 16 23 21
Cardiff 20 6 3 11 21 34 21
Reading 20 8 2 10 26 32 20
Peterborough 20 4 4 12 17 38 16
Barnsley 20 2 6 12 13 31 12
Derby 20 4 10 6 17 20 1

___

Friday, Nov. 26

West Brom 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Saturday, Nov. 27

Preston 1, Fulham 1

Birmingham 1, Blackpool 0

Bournemouth 2, Coventry 2

Huddersfield 1, Middlesbrough 2

Hull 2, Millwall 1

Luton Town 1, Cardiff 2

Peterborough 0, Barnsley 0

Stoke 0, Blackburn 1

Swansea 2, Reading 3

Sunday, Nov. 28

Sheffield United 2, Bristol City 0

Monday, Nov. 29

Derby 1, QPR 2

Friday, Dec. 3

Fulham vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Coventry vs. West Brom, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

QPR vs. Stoke, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 13

Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rotherham 19 11 5 3 34 13 38
Wigan 18 12 2 4 34 16 38
Wycombe 20 11 5 4 32 23 38
Plymouth 20 10 6 4 33 22 36
Sunderland 18 11 2 5 30 23 35
Milton Keynes Dons 19 10 4 5 37 24 34
Sheffield Wednesday 20 8 9 3 28 21 33
Oxford United 18 9 5 4 29 18 32
Portsmouth 20 9 5 6 26 22 32
Burton Albion 20 8 4 8 22 23 28
Ipswich 20 7 6 7 36 30 27
Cheltenham 19 7 6 6 26 30 27
Bolton 20 7 5 8 29 29 26
Accrington Stanley 19 7 3 9 23 36 24
Charlton 20 6 5 9 26 27 23
Cambridge United 20 5 8 7 27 35 23
AFC Wimbledon 18 5 6 7 26 30 21
Lincoln 19 5 6 8 20 24 21
Shrewsbury 19 5 4 10 18 25 19
Morecambe 19 5 4 10 29 37 19
Gillingham 20 3 8 9 16 27 17
Fleetwood Town 18 3 6 9 30 34 15
Doncaster 19 3 4 12 11 34 13
Crewe 20 2 6 12 17 36 12

___

Saturday, Nov. 27

AFC Wimbledon 2, Fleetwood Town 2

Bolton 2, Cheltenham 2

Burton Albion 2, Doncaster 0

Cambridge United 1, Sunderland 2

Gillingham 0, Portsmouth 1

Morecambe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4

Oxford United 0, Rotherham 0

Plymouth 1, Wigan 2

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Wycombe 2

Shrewsbury 1, Charlton 0

Lincoln 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Sunday, Nov. 28

Ipswich 2, Crewe 1

Saturday, Dec. 4

Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Accrington Stanley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 18 12 4 2 34 14 40
Northampton 19 10 4 5 25 15 34
Exeter 19 8 9 2 31 21 33
Swindon 18 9 6 3 28 18 33
Port Vale 19 9 5 5 32 20 32
Sutton United 19 10 2 7 28 22 32
Harrogate Town 19 8 6 5 33 24 30
Leyton Orient 19 6 10 3 32 17 28
Newport County 19 7 7 5 30 23 28
Tranmere 18 7 5 6 15 14 26
Salford 19 6 6 7 22 19 24
Bradford 19 5 9 5 25 23 24
Rochdale 19 5 9 5 24 24 24
Walsall 19 6 6 7 21 23 24
Mansfield Town 19 6 5 8 21 25 23
Bristol Rovers 19 6 5 8 22 29 23
Hartlepool 19 7 2 10 20 30 23
Colchester 18 5 6 7 16 22 21
Crawley Town 18 6 3 9 20 28 21
Barrow 19 4 7 8 20 24 19
Stevenage 18 4 6 8 15 30 18
Carlisle 19 3 7 9 13 28 16
Oldham 19 4 3 12 16 30 15
Scunthorpe 19 2 8 9 15 35 14

___

Friday, Nov. 26

Colchester 1, Newport County 1

Saturday, Nov. 27

Carlisle 1, Walsall 0

Crawley Town 1, Mansfield Town 2

Forest Green 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Northampton 1, Leyton Orient 0

Rochdale 1, Exeter 1

Salford 2, Oldham 0

Scunthorpe 1, Bradford 1

Sutton United 1, Barrow 0

Swindon 1, Harrogate Town 1

Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. ppd

Port Vale 2, Hartlepool 0

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Bristol Rovers vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Oldham vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Barrow vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.