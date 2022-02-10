English Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|24
|19
|3
|2
|57
|14
|60
|Liverpool
|22
|14
|6
|2
|58
|19
|48
|Chelsea
|24
|13
|8
|3
|48
|18
|47
|West Ham
|24
|12
|4
|8
|42
|31
|40
|Man United
|23
|11
|6
|6
|37
|31
|39
|Arsenal
|21
|11
|3
|7
|33
|25
|36
|Tottenham
|21
|11
|3
|7
|28
|27
|36
|Wolverhampton
|21
|10
|4
|7
|19
|16
|34
|Brighton
|22
|6
|12
|4
|23
|23
|30
|Southampton
|23
|6
|10
|7
|29
|36
|28
|Aston Villa
|22
|8
|3
|11
|31
|35
|27
|Leicester
|20
|7
|5
|8
|34
|37
|26
|Crystal Palace
|23
|5
|10
|8
|32
|35
|25
|Brentford
|24
|6
|5
|13
|26
|40
|23
|Leeds
|22
|5
|8
|9
|27
|43
|23
|Everton
|21
|5
|4
|12
|25
|38
|19
|Newcastle
|22
|3
|9
|10
|24
|44
|18
|Norwich
|23
|4
|5
|14
|14
|46
|17
|Watford
|22
|4
|3
|15
|23
|41
|15
|Burnley
|20
|1
|11
|8
|17
|28
|14
