English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier League Southampton 1, Chelsea 1 Southampton: Takumi Minamino (33). Chelsea: Mason Mount (54). Halftime: 1-0. England Championship Coventry 2, Brentford 0 Coventry: Tyler Walker (19, 55). Halftime: 1-0. England League One Gillingham 2, Bristol Rovers 0 Gillingham: John Akinde (67, 90). Halftime: 0-0. England League Two England National League More for youSportsA popped bubble: A look into the NWHL bubble season...By Maggie VanoniSportsUConn at No. 10 Villanova: Time, TV and what you need to...By David Borges