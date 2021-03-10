English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier League Man City 5, Southampton 2 Man City: Kevin De Bruyne (15, 59), Riyad Mahrez (40, 55), Ilkay Gundogan (45). Southampton: James Ward-Prowse (25), Che Adams (56). Halftime: 3-1. England Championship England League One England League Two England National League More for youSports'Trust the process': Ridgefield's Jackson Mitchell moves...By Paul DoyleSports'Still planning on taking some rest': UConn legend Maya...By Doug Bonjour