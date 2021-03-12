Skip to main content
Sports

English Summaries

Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 1

Newcastle: Jamaal Lascelles (90).

Aston Villa: Ciaran Clark (86).

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship Blackburn 0, Brentford 1

Brentford: Ivan Toney (10).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One England League Two Walsall 0, Barrow 1

Barrow: Josh Kay (87).

Halftime: 0-0.

England National League
