English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier League Man City 1, Leeds 2 Man City: Ferran Torres (76). Leeds: Stuart Dallas (42, 90). Halftime: 0-1. England Championship Millwall 0, Swansea 3 Swansea: Andre Ayew (45), Jamal Lowe (76, 85). Halftime: 0-1. England League One England League Two England National League