English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier LeagueLeeds 1, Arsenal 4 Leeds: Raphinha (75). Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli (16, 28), Bukayo Saka (42), Emile Smith-Rowe (84). Halftime: 0-3. England ChampionshipMiddlesbrough 1, Bournemouth 0 Middlesbrough: Andraz Sporar (53). Halftime: 0-0. Blackburn 4, Birmingham 0 Blackburn: John Buckley (6), Reda Khadra (52), Ben Brereton (60, 79). Halftime: 1-0. Blackpool 3, Peterborough 1 Blackpool: Keshi Anderson (27), Sonny Carey (86), Jerry Yates (90). Peterborough: Siriki Dembele (11). Halftime: 1-1. Bristol City 2, Huddersfield 3 Bristol City: Andreas Weimann (2, 90). Huddersfield: Duane Holmes (41), Danel Sinani (46), Danny Ward (55). Halftime: 1-1. Nottingham Forest 2, Hull 1 Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban (55), Brennan Johnson (72). Hull: Keane Lewis-Potter (43). Halftime: 0-1. England League OneCambridge United 0, Rotherham 1 Rotherham: Daniel Barlaser (66). Halftime: 0-0. Ipswich 1, Sunderland 1 Ipswich: James Norwood (45). Sunderland: Nathan Broadhead (50). Halftime: 1-0. Morecambe 0, Fleetwood Town 0 Halftime: 0-0. Oxford United 2, Wigan 3 Oxford United: Ryan Williams (33), Matty Taylor (59). Wigan: Will Keane (8), Max Power (32), James McClean (86). Halftime: 1-2. Plymouth 1, Charlton 0 Plymouth: Kieran Agard (45). Halftime: 1-0. Shrewsbury 3, Cheltenham 1 Shrewsbury: Daniel Udoh (10, 48), David Davis (78). Cheltenham: Andy Williams (16). Halftime: 1-1. England League TwoRochdale 3, Newport County 0 Rochdale: Jake Beesley (2, 72), Liam Kelly (89). Halftime: 1-0. Salford 1, Stevenage 0 Salford: Jordan Turnbull (34). Halftime: 1-0. Sutton United 1, Harrogate Town 0 Sutton United: Donovan Wilson (30). Halftime: 1-0. Tranmere 1, Leyton Orient 0 Tranmere: Jay Spearing (58). Halftime: 0-0. England National League