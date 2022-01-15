English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier LeagueMan City 1, Chelsea 0 Man City: Kevin De Bruyne (70). Halftime: 0-0. England ChampionshipCardiff 0, Blackburn 1 Blackburn: Joe Rothwell (14). Halftime: 0-1. Luton Town 3, Bournemouth 2 Luton Town: Lloyd Kelly (30), Allan Campbell (42), Kal Naismith (90). Bournemouth: Emiliano Marcondes (51), Morgan Rogers (78). Halftime: 2-0. England League OneEngland League TwoNewport County 4, Harrogate Town 0 Newport County: Mickey Demetriou (9), Dom Telford (43, 49), Courtney Baker-Richardson (55). Halftime: 2-0. England National League