English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier LeagueBrighton 1, Chelsea 1 Brighton: Adam Webster (60). Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech (28). Halftime: 0-1. England ChampionshipPreston 2, Sheffield United 2 Preston: Alan Browne (71), Emil Riis (89). Sheffield United: Jayden Bogle (17), Billy Sharp (39). Halftime: 0-2. Fulham 6, Birmingham 2 Fulham: Marc Roberts (10), Neeskens Kebano (35), Fabio Carvalho (38, 75), Tom Cairney (43), Antonee Robinson (90). Birmingham: Ivan Sunjic (45), Gary Gardner (74). Halftime: 4-1. England League OneMorecambe 1, Wigan 2 Morecambe: Cole Stockton (7). Wigan: Will Keane (45), Stephen Humphrys (73). Halftime: 1-1. AFC Wimbledon 0, Portsmouth 0 Halftime: 0-0. Cambridge United 3, Doncaster 1 Cambridge United: Harvey Knibbs (45), Harrison Dunk (62), Sam Smith (90). Doncaster: Joe Dodoo (71). Halftime: 1-0. England League TwoCarlisle 0, Hartlepool 0 Halftime: 0-0. Sutton United 3, Colchester 2 Sutton United: Isaac Olaofe (9, 64), Will Randall (90). Colchester: Owura Edwards (3), Freddie Sears (44). Halftime: 1-2. Port Vale 0, Salford 1 Salford: Tom Elliott (50). Halftime: 0-0. Stevenage 2, Crawley Town 1 Stevenage: Jake Taylor (29), Luke Norris (73). Crawley Town: Tom Nichols (45). Halftime: 1-1. England National LeagueStockport County 3, Eastleigh 0 Stockport County: No Name (14, 40, 74). Halftime: 2-0. Maidenhead United 3, Chesterfield 2 Maidenhead United: No Name (7, 21, 80). Chesterfield: No Name (45, 56). Halftime: 2-1.