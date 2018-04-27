Englishman Wallace takes 2nd-round lead at China Open

BEIJING (AP) — Matt Wallace shot a 2-under 70 Friday to take a one-stroke lead into the third round of the China Open golf tournament.

The Englishman had a two-round total of 9-under 135 on the Topwin Golf and Country Club course.

Tied for second in the European PGA Tour event were American Kim Sihwan (66), Nacho Elvira of Spain (67) and Australian Jason Scrivener (69).