Engstler leads Syracuse over South Dakota State 72-55

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 18 points and made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and No. 8 Syracuse pulled away from No. 9 South Dakota State for a 72-55 first-round win in the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
Syracuse led 50-48 to open the fourth quarter before Englstler struck from long range on consecutive baskets for the Orange and Syracuse slowly pulled away from there. Her third from long range took two bounces on the rim before falling in to put Syracuse ahead 66-52 with 3:19 to play.