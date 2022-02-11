Eriksen excited to prove he can play after cardiac arrest Feb. 11, 2022 Updated: Feb. 11, 2022 2:40 p.m.
1 of3 Brentford's newly signed Danish player Christian Eriksen smiles as he poses for photographs with a team shirt during his official presentation at the Community Stadium, in London, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Eriksen has signed with Brentford until the end of the season, almost eight months after collapsing from cardiac arrest at the European Championship. It will be a remarkable playing comeback to the English Premier League for the Denmark playmaker, who has said he was essentially dead for five minutes after collapsing in the opening Euro 2020 game against Finland. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen says he has no anxiety about playing his first match since a cardiac arrest and believes a return to England was perfect after the incident last summer.
The Denmark international has not played a competitive match since June 12, when he collapsed and in his own words was “gone from this world for five minutes” during a European Championship match against Finland.