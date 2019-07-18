Ernie Broglio, 21-game winner traded for Lou Brock, dies

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ernie Broglio, a 21-game winner in 1960 who is remembered most as the player traded by the St. Louis Cardinals for Hall of Famer Lou Brock, has died. He was 83.

Broglio's daughter, Donna Broglio Cavallaro, confirmed her father's death on social media. Another daughter, Nancy Broglio Salerno, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Broglio had been battling cancer and died Tuesday night.

Broglio tied for the major league lead in victories and finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting in 1960 with St. Louis. He pitched solidly for the Cardinals until being sent to the Chicago Cubs for Brock during the 1964 season. Brock broke out after the trade, hitting .348 with 33 stolen bases and helping St. Louis win that year's World Series.

The right-handed Broglio struggled with injuries and went 7-19 over 2½ seasons with the Cubs. He didn't pitch in the majors after 1966 and finished his career 77-74 with a 3.74 ERA.

Broglio played high school ball in California with Elijah "Pumpsie" Green, who was the first black player with the Boston Red Sox, baseball's last team to integrate. Green died Wednesday .

