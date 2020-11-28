Eskridge helps Western Michigan rally for 30-27 victory

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — D'Wayne Eskridge ran a kickoff back for a touchdown and capped a big day with a reverse that set up the winning field goal as unbeaten Western Michigan edged Northern Illinois 30-27 on Saturday.

Eskridge, whose 100-yard return gave the Broncos (4-0, 4-0 Mid-American Conference) a 20-17 halftime edge before Northern Illinois retook the lead, ran 27 yards to the NIU 9 that set up Gavin Peddie's field goal with 2:23 remaining. NIU couldn't muster a first down on its final possession.

Eskridge also had a 57-yard reception that led to Skyy Moore's 26-yard receiving touchdown to tie the game at 27-all with 9:12 left. Eskridge finished with 134 yards receiving.

Ross Bowers threw for three touchdowns and Tyrice Richie had a career-high 131 yards receiving on 12 catches for the Huskies (0-4,. 0-4).

EIU doubled WMU in time of possession and slowed for three quarters an offense that had been averaging over 50 points and 516 yards per game. But the Broncos outgained the Huskies 135-33 in the fourth quarter.

