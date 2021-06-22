Euro Results

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2 Poland 1, Slovakia 2 Spain 0, Sweden 0 Tuesday's Matches Hungary 0, Portugal 3 France 1, Germany 0 Wednesday's Matches Finland 0, Russia 1 Turkey 0, Wales 2 Italy 3, Switzerland 0 Thursday's Matches Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1 Denmark 1, Belgium 2 Netherlands 2, Austria 0 Friday's Matches Sweden 1, Slovakia 0 Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1 England 0, Scotland 0 Saturday's Matches Hungary 1, France 1 Portugal 2, Germany 4 Spain 1, Poland 1 Sunday's Matches Switzerland 3, Turkey 1 Italy 1, Wales 0 Monday's Matches Ukraine 0, Austria 1 North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3 More for youSportsWhat led to Hearst's day with Dan Hurley? Listen to the...By Dan BrechlinSportsConnecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller returning to the...By Doug Bonjour Russia 1, Denmark 4 Finland 0, Belgium 2 Tuesday's Matches Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m. Croatia vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. Wednesday's Matches Sweden vs. Poland, 12 p.m. Slovakia vs. Spain, 12 p.m. Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m. Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. Saturday's Matches Wales vs. Denmark, 12 p.m. Italy vs. Austria, 3 p.m. Sunday's Matches Netherlands vs. 3D/3E/3F (Euro) (), 12 p.m. Belgium vs. 3A/3D/3E/3F (Euro) (), 3 p.m. Monday's Matches 2D (Euro) () vs. 2E (Euro) (), 12 p.m. 1F (Euro) () vs. 3A/3B/3C (Euro) (), 3 p.m. Tuesday's Matches 1D (Euro) () vs. 2F (Euro) (), 12 p.m. 1E (Euro) () vs. 3A/3B/3C/3D (Euro) (), 3 p.m. Friday's Matches W41 (Euro) () vs. W42 (Euro) (), 12 p.m. W39 (Euro) () vs. W37 (), 3 p.m. Saturday's Matches W40 (Euro) () vs. W38 (Euro) (), 12 p.m. W43 (Euro) () vs. W44 (Euro) (), 3 p.m.