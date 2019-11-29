Exemptions for ADHD drugs in MLB drop to lowest in decade

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of major leaguers allowed to use otherwise-banned drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder dropped to the lowest level since the sport started issuing annual reports in 2008.

The results come in a report issued Monday by Thomas Martin, the Independent Program Administrator for the drug program of Major League Baseball and the players' association.

There were 91 therapeutic use exemptions for HDHD drugs in the year ending with the 2019 World Series. That was down from the previous lows, 101 last year, and 103 in 2017. Exemptions for hyperactivity disorder had ranged from 105-119 annually from 2008-16, prompting some to criticize their issuance as too lenient.

Drugs prescribed to treat HDHD often contain amphetamine and methylphenidate, stimulants on baseball's banned list.