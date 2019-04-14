Ezequiel Barco leads Atlanta United over Revs 2-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Ezequiel Barco scored in each half and defending MLS Cup champion Atlanta United won for the first time this season, beating the New England Revolution 2-0 on Saturday night.

Hector Villalba dribbled from the left channel into the penalty area and fed it back to Barco for the opening goal in the 29th minute.

Barco gave Atlanta (1-2-2) a 2-0 lead in the 49th minute when he curled home a right-footed shot from just inside the left corner of the area.

DeJuan Jones had a goal for the Revs (1-5-1) that was flagged offside in the 37th minute.