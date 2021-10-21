F1 title fight could take big swing in U.S and Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Grand Prix is not a must-win race for Lewis Hamilton, and the seven-time champion brushed off such a suggestion Thursday even as he trails Max Verstappen in the title fight and his rival should be favored at Mexico City in the next round.
Verstappen is a two-time winner in Mexico City, where Formula One races Nov. 7 and the Red Bull team has been dominant. But up first is Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas and Hamilton, who calls COTA his “happy hunting ground" because he's won five times in Texas, trails Verstappen by six points in the standings.