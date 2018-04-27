FIFA bans Brazilian official Del Nero for life for bribery

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA's ethics committee has banned top Brazilian soccer official Marco Polo del Nero for life for bribery and corruption.

FIFA says Del Nero, the former Brazilian Football Confederation president and one-time FIFA executive committee member, is also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million).

Del Nero was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2015 in its sprawling investigation of international soccer corruption linked to broadcasting contracts for football competitions. He has not been extradited from Brazil.

Del Nero resigned from the FIFA ruling committee in 2015, but continued to lead Brazilian soccer until being provisionally suspended by the FIFA ethics committee.