FIFA details depths of sexual abuse case in Haitian soccer

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA released details Wednesday of its investigation into systematic sexual abuse of female soccer players in Haiti, saying there were 14 alleged victims of the national federation’s president.
The FIFA ethics committee said Yves Jean-Bart, the president of Haiti’s soccer federation for 20 years, allegedly raped girls as young as 14 and took “habitual mistresses” among players. The details were included in a newly published verdict that explained why Jean-Bart was banned from soccer for life in November.