FIFA signs Qatari sponsor in first World Cup deal since 2018

Recommended Video:

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA announced its first new World Cup sponsor since the 2018 tournament on Monday.

Qatar-based GWC will be a third-tier “regional” sponsor in the new category of logistics provider, FIFA said in a statement.

The value of a single-tournament deal for the 2022 edition in Qatar was not disclosed.

In the previous four-year commercial cycle, tied to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, FIFA banked more than $150 million in total from third-tier sponsors. A further $80 million was booked as “value-in-kind” for services received from sponsors.

GWC (Gulf Warehousing Company) specializes in transport and logistics for industry sectors including oil and gas, sports events and fine art.

It becomes FIFA’s 10th 2022 World Cup sponsor and first in the third-tier category.

FIFA sold 20 of the 34 available sponsor slots in its 2018 World Cup commercial plan.

ARCHIVO - Esta foto del 2 de diciembre de 2015 muestra el exterior de la sede de la FIFA en Zúrich, Suiza. (Walter Bieri/Keystone vía AP, archivo) ARCHIVO - Esta foto del 2 de diciembre de 2015 muestra el exterior de la sede de la FIFA en Zúrich, Suiza. (Walter Bieri/Keystone vía AP, archivo) Photo: Walter Bieri, AP Photo: Walter Bieri, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close FIFA signs Qatari sponsor in first World Cup deal since 2018 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Each of FIFA’s new World Cup sponsors since the 2014 tournament in Brazil has been from China, Qatar or Russia except for one tourism promotion deal with Egypt’s government.

FIFA member federations approved a revised budget through 2022 last week, forecasting the coronavirus pandemic would cause a $120 million drop in income to $6.44 billion over four years.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports