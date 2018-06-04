FIFA suspends president of Dominican Republic soccer body

ZURICH (AP) — The FIFA ethics committee has suspended Dominican Republic soccer president Osiris Guzman for 90 days, barring him from attending the World Cup and meetings in Moscow next week.

FIFA says the interim order applies while Guzman is under investigation.

Details of the case were not published Monday, though Guzman reportedly allowed FIFA-funded facilities to be used for a political meeting. FIFA rules require soccer federations to stay neutral from politics.

Guzman served a 15-day ban in 2011 in fallout from an investigation into bribery of some Caribbean voters in the FIFA presidential election.

In 2015, the Dominican federation president used a speech at a meeting of regional soccer body CONCACAF to compare then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter to Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill.