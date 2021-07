Fairfield 17U Legion baseball defeated Westport 14-13 on Tuesday night at Kiwanis Field in Fairfield.

Fairfield had multiple leads and Westport was able to claw back each time, including leaving the bases loaded to end the game.

Westport took the lead in the top of the first as Matthew Goodman was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The inning was extended when the batter prior, Sinjin Videler, reached on a two-out error.

The game remained 1-0 until the bottom of the third when Fairfield came up with five runs on four hits and benefited from three Westport errors. The big hits in the inning were a two-run double by Harry Short and an RBI single by Kieran Rosengren.

Westport came back with three runs in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to one. James Hillhouse had a two-run double and David Gervasio had an RBI single that plated Hillhouse.

Fairfield got those three runs back in the fourth to go back up by four runs, 8-4. Fairfield only had one hit in the inning, a leadoff single by Aiden Gouley. Other than that, they benefited from five walks and three wild pitches. One of those walks was to Liam Grady with the bases loaded to force in a run.

In the fifth, Westport cut the deficit back to one by scoring an additional three runs. Jason Kass had the big hit in the inning, a two-out, two-run single to center field. The third run of the inning scored on a passed ball, as Xavier Gonzalez was able to come home from third to trim the Faifield lead to 8-7.

Fairfield was able to once again extend the lead, by putting up six runs in the bottom half of the fifth to take a 14-7 lead. With runners on second and third and one out, James Blanco lined an RBI single to center field to plate Gouley. The next batter, Ethan Wallace grounded out to third to bring home another run. Blanco would come in to score on a wild pitch to plate one more. Later in the inning, Grady hit a fly ball to left that was dropped and two more runs came across the plate. The scoring for the inning was capped on Gouley's RBI double to score Grady as Fairfield batted around.

Westport would come back with five of their own in the sixth to get back within two, 14-12. Fairfield had two errors in the inning and a balk. Westport also scored a run on a bases loaded walk. They also only had two hits in the inning, one of which was an RBI single by Oliver Grodman.

After Fairfield went quietly in the bottom of the sixth, Westport had one more shot in the top of the seventh. Two walks and an error put the tying run at second and the go-ahead run at first with nobody out. Three batters later, after two strikeouts, William Wilds hit a ground ball to short that was not fielded cleanly and extended the game. Fairfield was able to come away with the win as Steven Titus struck out the final batter, and in fact struck out the side, to pick up the save.

