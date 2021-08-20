Fairfield wins Babe Ruth Fairfield County Championship

Fairfield Babe Ruth recently completed their season by winning the Fairfield County Babe Ruth championship at Cubeta Stadium in Stamford. Fairfield ended its season 21-5. Fairfield Babe Ruth championship team from left, Drew Lanzilli, coach Chad Grenier, Will Mulhall, Robert Cortina, Beau Sabrowski, Trevor Curran, A.J. Cortina, Greg Nyiri, Brady Anderson, Ian Anderson, Cole Grenier, Mustafi Seyal, assistant coach Clay Nyiri and manager Gary Walsh. Missing from photo are Tyler Daniel and Jackson Curran.