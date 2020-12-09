Fairleigh Dickinson 79, CCSU 71
Wilson 5-9 6-8 16, Krishnan 3-6 0-0 9, Reed 0-2 0-3 0, Scantlebury 3-9 6-8 12, Outlaw 3-9 1-4 7, Mitchell 6-11 0-1 15, M.Baker 3-6 3-3 10, Wallace 1-4 0-0 2, Newkirk 0-2 0-0 0, Ayangma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 16-27 71.
Square 5-7 1-2 11, Williams 5-10 3-6 13, C.Baker 2-4 0-0 5, Jenkins 3-7 4-6 11, Rush 4-7 1-2 12, Powell 3-7 4-7 11, Munden 3-8 2-2 10, Racine 2-2 2-4 6. Totals 27-52 17-29 79.
Halftime_Fairleigh Dickinson 39-32. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 7-22 (Krishnan 3-6, Mitchell 3-6, M.Baker 1-3, Scantlebury 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Outlaw 0-2, Reed 0-2), Fairleigh Dickinson 8-18 (Rush 3-5, Munden 2-4, C.Baker 1-2, Jenkins 1-2, Powell 1-4, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Square. Rebounds_CCSU 26 (Wilson 7), Fairleigh Dickinson 37 (Williams 10). Assists_CCSU 16 (Scantlebury 6), Fairleigh Dickinson 18 (Jenkins 9). Total Fouls_CCSU 22, Fairleigh Dickinson 21.