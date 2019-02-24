Fall scores 23 to lift UCF past SMU 95-48

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tacko Fall had a season-high 23 points plus 20 rebounds as Central Florida routed SMU 95-48 on Sunday.

Fall made 11 of 14 shots.

BJ Taylor had 14 points for Central Florida (20-6, 10-4 American Athletic Conference). Terrell Allen added 11 points and eight assists. Aubrey Dawkins had 11 points for the home team.

Central Florida had 58 total rebounds. Meanwhile, the Mustangs' 24.6 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Central Florida opponent this season.

Central Florida dominated the first half and led 41-18 at halftime. Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. The Knights' 54 points in the second half marked a season best for the hosts, while the 18 first-half points for the Mustangs were the lowest of the season for the road team.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. had seven rebounds for the Mustangs (13-13, 5-9).

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs this season. Central Florida defeated SMU 71-65 on Feb. 10. Central Florida takes on South Florida on the road on Wednesday. SMU plays Cincinnati at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com