Fatal deer disease found in north-central, central Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska wildlife officials say a fatal deer illness has been confirmed in Keya Paha and Valley counties.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said Monday that testing done on deer killed by hunters in November showed evidence of the disease. Keya Paha County is in north-central Nebraska. Valley County is in central Nebraska.

Chronic wasting disease affects deer and elk and is always fatal. No human cases have ever been recorded.

The disease was first discovered in Nebraska in 2000 in Kimball County. CWD has now been found in 42 Nebraska counties, but no population declines attributable to the disease have been identified.

More information about the disease is available online .