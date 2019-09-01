Ferrari driver Leclerc wins Belgian GP in solemn atmosphere

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Charles Leclerc just held off Lewis Hamilton to win the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, securing the first victory of his Formula One career and ending Ferrari's long wait for a win.

Hamilton was within one second of Leclerc on the final lap, but the 21-year-old from Monaco held his nerve.

Leclerc dedicated it to the French driver Anthoine Hubert who died Saturday, following a heavy crash during an F2 race held on the same track. Drivers paid their respects on Sunday.

Moments after winning, Leclerc pointed to the sky and then to Hubert's name written on the side of his car.

Hamilton extended his championship lead because his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third, finishing ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

Ferrari had not won since former driver Kimi Raikkonen's victory at the U.S. GP last October.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco leads as the drivers steer their cars into the first corner during the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

