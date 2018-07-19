Fifth Third to sponsor Rahal for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Fifth Third Bank will be the primary sponsor for Graham Rahal at the Honda Indy 200 later this month at Mid-Ohio.

Rahal grew up in New Albany, Ohio, and the team has a race shop in nearby Hilliard, both about an hour's drive from the track in Lexington.

Rahal calls his Honda 200 win in 2015 the most important accomplishment of his IndyCar career. He has top-five finishes in his past four races at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course dating to 2014. Last year, he matched his best qualifying position of fourth before finishing third.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced the sponsorship Thursday for the July 29 race.