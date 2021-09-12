Finnish duo Rovanpera, Halttunen wins Acropolis Rally DEMETRIS NELLAS, Associated Press Sep. 12, 2021 Updated: Sep. 12, 2021 12:17 p.m.
Jourdan Serderidis of Greece and his co driver Fred Miclotte of Belgium with their Ford Fiesta WRC car compete in the WRC Acropolis Rally at the stage of Aghii Theodori,, west of Athens, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.The World Rally Championship returned to Greece after an eight-year absence . Petros Giannakouris/AP
Pierre Louis Loubet and his co driver Vincent Florian Haut Labourdette go France with their Hyundai i20 coupe WRC car compete in the WRC Acropolis Rally at the stage of Aghii Theodori, west of Athens, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The World Rally Championship returned to Greece after an eight-year absence. Petros Giannakouris/AP
Adrien Fourmaux of France with his co driver Renaud Jamoul of Belgium with their Ford Fiesta WRC car compete in the WRC Acropolis Rally at the stage of Aghii Theodori, west of Athens, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The World Rally Championship returned to Greece after an eight-year absence. Petros Giannakouris/AP
Gus Greensmith from Britain and his co driver Chris Patterson with their Ford Fiesta WRC car compete in the WRC Acropolis Rally at the stage of Aghii Theodori, west of Athens, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The World Rally Championship returned to Greece after an eight-year absence. Petros Giannakouris/AP
Danis Sordo and his co driver Borha Rozada of Spain with their Hyundai i20 coupe WRC car compete in the WRC Acropolis Rally at the stage of Aghii Theodori, west of Athens, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The World Rally Championship returned to Greece after an eight-year absence. Petros Giannakouris/AP
Elfyn Evans and co-driver Martin Scott Great Britain in their Toyota Yaris WRC car compete in the WRC Acropolis Rally at the stage of Aghii Theodori, west of Athens, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The World Rally Championship returned to Greece after an eight-year absence. Petros Giannakouris/AP
Gus Greensmith from Britain and his co driver Chris Patterson with their Ford Fiesta WRC car compete in the WRC Acropolis Rally at the stage of Aghii Theodori, west of Athens, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The World Rally Championship returned to Greece after an eight-year absence. Petros Giannakouris/AP
Ott Tanak of Estonia and co-driver Martin Jarveoja with the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC car compete in the WRC Acropolis Rally at the stage of Aghii Theodori, west of Athens, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The World Rally Championship returned to Greece after an eight-year absence. Petros Giannakouris/AP
Jourdan Serderidis of Greece and his co driver Fred Miclotte of Belgium compete in the WRC Acropolis Rally at the stage of Aghii Theodori, west of Athens, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The World Rally Championship returned to Greece after an eight-year absence. Petros Giannakouris/AP
Kalle Rovanpera and his co-driver Jonne Halttunen of Finland in their Toyota Yaris WRC car, compete in the WRC Acropolis Rally at the stage of Tarzan 2, northwest of Athens, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Finnish crew of Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen has won the Acropolis Rally, after leading through most of the four-day World Rally Championship race. (Klodian Lato/Eurokinissi via AP) Klodian Lato/AP
Gus Greensmith from Britain and his co driver Chris Patterson with their Ford Fiesta WRC car compete in the WRC Acropolis Rally at the stage of Aghii Theodori, west of Athens, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The World Rally Championship returned to Greece after an eight-year absence. Petros Giannakouris/AP
Kalle Rovanpera, right, and his co-driver Jonne Halttunen of Finland hold their trophies after winning the WRC Acropolis Rally, near Lamia, northwest of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Finnish crew of Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen has won the Acropolis Rally, after leading through most of the four-day World Rally Championship race. (Klodian Lato/Eurokinissi via AP) Klodian Lato/AP
Kalle Rovanpera, left, and his co-driver Jonne Halttunen of Finland celebrate after winning the WRC Acropolis Rally, near Lamia, northwest of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Finnish crew of Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen has won the Acropolis Rally, after leading through most of the four-day World Rally Championship race. (Klodian Lato/Eurokinissi via AP) Klodian Lato/AP
Kalle Rovanpera's co-driver Jonne Halttunen of Finland celebrates after winning the WRC Acropolis Rally, near Lamia, northwest of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Finnish crew of Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen has won the Acropolis Rally, after leading through most of the four-day World Rally Championship race. (Klodian Lato/Eurokinissi via AP) Klodian Lato/AP
21 of21
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Finnish crew of Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen won the Acropolis Rally, after leading most of the four-day World Rally Championship race.
Rovanpera, driving a Toyota Yaris, beat Ott Tanak of the Hyundai team by 42.1 seconds. Rovanpera’s stablemate Sebastien Ogier, the defending champion, and his co-driver Julien Ingrassia, came third, 1 minute 11.3 seconds behind.
Written By
DEMETRIS NELLAS