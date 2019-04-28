Flaherty blanks Reds for 7 innings, Cardinals win 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty tossed seven scoreless innings, Yadier Molina drove in three runs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Sunday.

José Martinez had two hits and drove in a run for the Cardinals, who took two of three from the Reds and have won seven of eight overall.

Scott Schebler hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth for the Reds, who have lost three of five.

Molina extended his hitting streak to 15 games, one short of his career best, with a bases-loaded single in the eighth.

Flaherty (3-1) gave up four hits in an 89-pitch outing. He struck out four and walked one. He was helped by three double plays, two of which ended innings.

John Gant picked up his second save in three chances by retiring Derek Dietrich after Schebler's double.

St. Louis scored twice in the fourth off Sonny Gray (0-4), who gave up three hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Martinez brought in Paul DeJong with a two-strike single to right. Dexter Fowler followed with an infield single, and Molina pushed the lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly.

Kolten Wong started a three-run outburst in the eighth with a double to right that Yasiel Puig lost in the sun.

John Brebbia, Andrew Miller and Jordan Hicks each recorded an out in the eighth.

Joey Votto reached base twice for the Reds, who are 10-8 since a 1-8 start to the season.

END OF THE LINE

Paul Goldschmidt had a 13-game hitting steak snapped.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Alex Reyes was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken left pinkie. The 24-year-old punched a wall in frustration after his outing with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. Reyes gave up three runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings at Omaha. "He made a decision that I'm sure he would choose to do over," manager Mike Shildt said. "He cares."

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tanner Roark (1-1, 3.42 ERA) will start on Monday against the New York Mets. Zack Wheeler (2-2, 4.85) will pitch for the Mets in the first of a four-game set. Roark is 8-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 22 career starts against the Mets.

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha (1-0, 4.64) starts in the opener of a four-game series at Washington on Monday against LHP Patrick Corbin (2-0, 2.48). Wacha will be coming off the 10-day injured list. He missed one start because of left knee patellar tendinitis.

