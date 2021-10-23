Florida 4, Philadelphia 2

Florida 1 1 2 - 4 Philadelphia 0 2 0 - 2 First Period_1, Florida, Huberdeau 1 (Ekblad, Hornqvist), 17:00 (pp). Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Giroux 3 (Couturier), 4:23 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Atkinson 4, 10:53 (sh). 4, Florida, Tippett 1 (Huberdeau, Weegar), 19:33. Third Period_5, Florida, Huberdeau 2 (Bennett), 7:53 (sh). 6, Florida, Reinhart 2 (Marchment, Lundell), 18:48 (en). Shots on Goal_Florida 10-13-8_31. Philadelphia 6-11-12_29. Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 7; Philadelphia 1 of 4. Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 4-0-0 (29 shots-27 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 1-1-1 (30-27). A_16,936 (19,543). T_2:31. Referees_Gord Dwyer, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Devin Berg, CJ Murray.