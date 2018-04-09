Florida State adds graduate transfer guard David Nichols

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State says David Nichols will join the men's basketball program next season as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot Nichols played point guard for Albany the past three seasons. He was an America East Conference first-team selection in 2016-17, averaging 17.9 points. He was third for the Great Danes in scoring this season, averaging 14.6 points.

Nichols will get his degree from Albany in June. He will be eligible immediately for the Seminoles.

Coach Leonard Hamilton cited Nichols' 15-point, seven-rebound performance at Louisville this season as how well he can perform against Power Five programs.

The Seminoles, who went 21-13 and reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, had an extra spot on the roster after CJ Walker announced he was leaving the program to transfer to Ohio State.

