Florida facility plans alternate NFL combine for players

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida-based performance facility founded by former star wide receiver Brandon Marshall will try to help fill the void left by the NFL not allowing in-person workouts for the scouting combine because of the coronavirus pandemic.

House of Athlete announced Tuesday the performance facility will be hosting its own combine for players preparing for this year's draft. Up to 50 players will have the chance from March 3-5 to show off their skills for NFL teams, with the event expected to be broadcast live.