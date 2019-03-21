Flyers, Blackhawks, Sabres and Lightning to Europe in '19-20

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) celebrates his goal with James van Riemsdyk (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) less Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) celebrates his goal with James van Riemsdyk (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, March 15, 2019, in ... more Photo: Frank Gunn, AP Photo: Frank Gunn, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Flyers, Blackhawks, Sabres and Lightning to Europe in '19-20 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers will open next season in Prague and the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning will play two games in Stockholm as part of the NHL's Global Series.

Chicago and Philadelphia will face off in the Czech Republic's capital Oct. 4, while Buffalo and Tampa Bay play their games in Sweden's capital on Nov. 8 and 9. The league announced the games Thursday.

It's the third consecutive year the NHL is staging games in Europe as part of its Global Series. This season, the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers opened the regular season in Gothenburg, Sweden, and the Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets played twice in Helsinki.

Like the Devils and Oilers, the Blackhawks and Flyers will finish training camp in Europe and play an exhibition game against a local team. The Blackhawks will go to Germany and face Eisbaren Berlin on Sept. 29, and the Flyers will go to Switzerland and face HC Lausanne on Sept. 30.

