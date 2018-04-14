Flyers-Penguins Sums
Updated 10:20 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
|Philadelphia
|1 1 3—5
|Pittsburgh
|0 0 1—1
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 1 (Couturier, Giroux), 19:23 (pp). Penalties_Aston-Reese, PIT, (boarding), 18:30.
Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Couturier 1 (Provorov, Raffl), 0:47. Penalties_Konecny, PHI, (roughing), 7:32; MacDonald, PHI, (slashing), 12:00; Hornqvist, PIT, (slashing), 12:00; Sanheim, PHI, (hooking), 14:40; Simmonds, PHI, (roughing), 18:23.
Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 1 (Simmonds, Provorov), 1:29. 4, Philadelphia, Patrick 1 (Voracek, Couturier), 5:10 (pp). 5, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 1 (Schultz, Dumoulin), 5:27. 6, Philadelphia, MacDonald 1 (Lehtera), 19:44. Penalties_Rust, PIT, (slashing), 3:50; Hornqvist, PIT, (roughing), 6:55; Simmonds, PHI, (slashing), 10:31; MacDonald, PHI, (cross checking), 11:41; Hornqvist, PIT, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:41; Manning, PHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:56; Hornqvist, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:56.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 6-7-7_20. Pittsburgh 11-12-12_35.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 2 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 4.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 1-1 (35 shots-34 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 1-1 (19-15).
A_18,648 (18,387). T_2:35.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Derek Nansen.