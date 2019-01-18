Ford helps Saint Mary's take care of Santa Clara 77-55

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Ford scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half and Saint Mary's took control early for a 75-55 win over Santa Clara on Thursday night.

The Gaels (12-7, 3-1 West Coast Conference) broke the game open when Ford scored all the points in an 11-2 run, including nine straight that made it 29-14 with less than five minutes to go in the first half. Six of those points came from the foul line where Ford went 8 for 8 and Jock Perry's 3-pointer just before the buzzer gave Saint Mary's a 42-28 lead at the half.

Santa Clara never got closer than 10 in the second half.

Malik Fitts added 10 points for Saint Mary's. Led by Ford's 10 for 10 from the line, the Gaels went 22 of 26.

Guglielmo Caruso scored a career-high 16 points for the Broncos (10-9, 2-3) and Trey Wertz had 15. Santa Clara was 2 of 12 from distance while the Gaels went 9 of 23.