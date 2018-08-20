Former Dolphin tackle Suh finds their run defense funny

MIAMI (AP) — Now that Ndamukong Suh is with another team, he finds the Miami Dolphins' soft run defense funny.

The five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle posted a comment on Instagram under a video of a 71-yard touchdown run by Carolina's Christian McCaffrey against Miami in an exhibition game Friday.

"Right up the Gut lol," wrote Suh, who is now with the Los Angeles Rams.

The comment may reflect lingering hard feelings by Suh, who was cut last offseason by the Dolphins when they decided they could no longer afford his huge contract. Even with Suh, Miami had a poor run defense last year and went 6-10.

