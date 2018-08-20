Former Major Leaguer, Clemson standout Joe Landrum dies

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Major League pitcher Joe Landrum, whose son Bill also pitched in the big leagues, has died. He was 89.

The elder Landrum played two seasons with the Brooklyn Dodgers and was Clemson's first baseball All-American. The school said Landrum, a businessman in Columbia, died on Sunday.

Joe Landrum made his major league debut with the Dodgers in July 1950. He was also part of that team's 40-man roster for the 1952 World Series against the Yankees.

Landrum spent two years in the United States military after that. He pitched one more season in the minors in 1955 before turning his focus to the business.

Bill Landrum pitched at South Carolina before going to the majors. He spent eight seasons with Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Montreal and the Chicago Cubs.