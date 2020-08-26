Former NFL and NHL executive Vince Casey dead at age 78

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (AP) — Vince Casey, a longtime sports public relations executive who worked for the NFL and in the NHL, has died. He was 78.

Casey died Monday at his home in Lake Worth, Florida after a brief illness, his family confirmed.

Casey retired as the NFL's director of football information in 2009 after a 16-year career in the league office. He was often cited by journalists for his uncanny skills at uncovering data on even the most obscure topics, usually within moments of a question being asked.

Before joining the NFL, Casey worked for the New England Tea Men of the North American Soccer League and the NHL's New York Rangers.

Casey was born in New York City and graduated from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York in 1964. He later served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

He is survived by Toby Casey, his wife of 56 years. Funeral services are private.