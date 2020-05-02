Former Warde standout Maniscalco headed to Coastal Carolina

Former Fairfield Warde ace Reece Maniscalco will be transferring to the 2016 NCAA Division I College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina, where he will continue his baseball career and begin graduate school.

The 6-foot-1, 200 pound pitcher was primarily used as a reliever for Wofford, appearing in 21 games in both his freshman and junior seasons.

In 2019, Maniscalco broke out for Wofford, pitching 42.1 innings in relief with a 2.34 ERA while striking out 60, good for a 12.76 strikeouts per nine innings ratio.

“I assumed the closer role, but I bounced around also,” Maniscalco said. “In the 2020 season I was slated as the Friday night starter but that got cut short. In 2019 I began the season as a traditional closer and ended up moving into a long relief role heading into the conference tournament.”

Maniscalco was given the ball for the first start of his college career on Feb. 14. He fired 2 1/3innings, getting all seven of his outs by way of strikeout.

Before Maniscalco would start his second game, the season would be cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Former Warde standout Reece Maniscalco pitched 42.1 innings in relief with a 2.34 ERA in 2019 for Wofford.

“I decided this past fall, my senior year at Wofford, that I was going to transfer my graduate year,” Maniscalco said. “Wofford doesn’t have any graduate degrees. I thought I could move somewhere for baseball and get a graduate degree with it. I planned on doing that at the end of our 2020 season, but then with the Coronavirus it kind of came up quicker on us. Once the Southern Conference had cancelled the season and we knew we weren’t going to get back on the field, I entered the transfer portal. I think it was three weeks until I came to my decision to go to Coastal Carolina.”

The Coastal Carolina baseball program is highly regarded as a top D1 program, especially after its World Series clinching 2016 run.

“It was exciting when I heard from them,” Maniscalco said. “Of all the schools that reached out, they had won the College World Series most recently and I know at Coastal it’s more than a goal, it is kind of an expectation to get to the postseason and hopefully move on to the World Series. I had never previously talked to Coastal, but I was basically just driving back from Wofford and the pitching coach from Coastal called and started selling the school to me. We continued to talk and obviously, I ended up committing there and signing.”

Maniscalco, an accounting major at Wofford, will enter Coastal with two years of NCAA eligibility remaining, one from the cancelled 2020 season and the other from a lost sophomore season due to injury.

“In the Summer of 2017, after my freshman year, I was playing in the PGCL for the Elmira Pioneers and I tore my UCL and had to get Tommy John surgery,” Maniscalco said. “I rehabbed it until the fall of my junior year and came back that fall. Technically, I have two more years of eligibility.”

There are some big changes on the horizon for the new Gamecock, who will be joining a new team, beginning graduate school, and starting life on a much larger campus.

“Wofford is 1,700 students, I am pretty sure it is the second smallest Division I school for baseball,” Maniscalco said. “It will definitely be different in the fact that I will be in the master’s program, but I am interested to see what it will be like. I think Coastal is around 9,000 students so it will be a change of pace.”

Making adjustments is nothing new for Maniscalco, who seems to be able to adjust to whichever role his team needs him in on the mound, which he credits to his time at Fairfield Warde.

“My freshman year at Warde I pitched out of the bullpen, so that gave me a little experience for the role I played at Wofford,” Maniscalco said. “Then I moved into that starter role this season for the first time since high school, I kind of resorted back to some of the things I did at Warde, following those routines that gave me success back then.”